3,035 Shares in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON Purchased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Capital LP raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 5.2% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 83.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor
In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $768,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 977,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,083,633.08. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON
ON Semiconductor Price Performance
ON opened at $49.59 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.48.
ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. ON Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ON Semiconductor
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ON Semiconductor
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 Healthcare Pathbreakers With Long-Term Tailwinds
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Tariff-Proof Retailers Making New All-time Highs
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- With Shares Near Highs, Here’s to Watch in Broadcom’s Q3 Report
Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.