3,035 Shares in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON Purchased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Capital LP raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 5.2% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 83.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $768,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 977,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,083,633.08. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.84.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

ON opened at $49.59 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.48.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. ON Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

