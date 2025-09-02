4,235 Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.2% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 190.9% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 9,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 176,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,794,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF stock opened at $67.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.52, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.07. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.33 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -103.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 15,450 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.80 per share, with a total value of $1,001,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,160. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Erik Fyrwald acquired 15,300 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.95 per share, with a total value of $993,735.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,181.50. This trade represents a 24.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IFF. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.36.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

