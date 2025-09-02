46,404 Shares in Dine Brands Global, Inc. $DIN Purchased by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 46,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 33,731 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,043,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,287,000 after acquiring an additional 71,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 102,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Insider Activity at Dine Brands Global

In related news, CEO John W. Peyton bought 4,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.53. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 189,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,237.93. This represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang acquired 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,374.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,143. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.05. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average is $23.58.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.32). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 5.40%.The firm had revenue of $230.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

