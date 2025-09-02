50,724 Shares in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc $AUPH Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AUPH. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 368.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 76,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AUPH shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other news, Director Kevin Tang bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $10,120,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 11,029,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,618,540. The trade was a 9.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,300,000 shares of company stock worth $13,590,000. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 5.23. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 23.31%.The firm had revenue of $70.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.27 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

