9,769 Shares in Vericel Corporation $VCEL Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vericel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 182,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,155,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,537,000 after acquiring an additional 98,005 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Vericel by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,363,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,846,000 after acquiring an additional 74,723 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Vericel by 7.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 121,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vericel by 58.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 31,635 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. Vericel Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.09 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.61 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 2.85%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vericel Corporation will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Vericel from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

