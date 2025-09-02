A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS Position Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,404,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $941,462,000 after purchasing an additional 286,316 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,188,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,433 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,011,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,551,000 after purchasing an additional 307,201 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,444,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,728,000 after purchasing an additional 236,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,670,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,187,000 after purchasing an additional 438,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

AOS stock opened at $71.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.29. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $92.06.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.89 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Saturday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AOS

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In related news, Chairman Kevin J. Wheeler sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $1,581,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 100,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,105.22. This trade represents a 18.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.