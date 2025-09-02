Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF Shares Acquired by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 3,113.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,478 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 161.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 55.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 166.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 68.0% in the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 904 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $93.55 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 12 month low of $65.40 and a 12 month high of $167.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 10.61%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.000-10.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

ANF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

