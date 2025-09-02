ACI Worldwide, Inc. $ACIW Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,652 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACIW. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 121.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of ACIW opened at $49.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $59.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $401.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. ACI Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACI Worldwide

In related news, Director Janet O. Estep sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $200,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 77,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,000.46. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary P. Harman sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $341,571.12. Following the sale, the director owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,742.24. The trade was a 17.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Stories

