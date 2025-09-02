Acushnet $GOLF Position Boosted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,090,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,205,000 after buying an additional 269,742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,549,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,366,000 after buying an additional 42,533 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,310,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after buying an additional 82,247 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,104,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,849,000 after buying an additional 80,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 948,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,104,000 after buying an additional 65,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $76.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.62. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.90. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $55.31 and a 12 month high of $84.40.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $720.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.70 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 9.24%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Acushnet will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 25.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOLF. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Acushnet from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Zacks Research lowered Acushnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Acushnet from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Acushnet from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Insider Activity at Acushnet

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Misto sold 953,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $62,505,297.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,523,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,570,690.68. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Louise Bohn sold 13,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $1,040,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 191,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,122,326.10. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

