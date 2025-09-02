Alkami Technology, Inc. $ALKT Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 744,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,165 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $19,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,949,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,676,000 after acquiring an additional 501,722 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter worth $78,878,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,787,000 after buying an additional 299,728 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 27.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,533,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,255,000 after buying an additional 328,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,208,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,316,000 after buying an additional 326,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.13. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.94 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -67.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

In related news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General acquired 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $13,455,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 11,287,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,646,571.80. This trade represents a 6.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 1,396,162 shares of company stock worth $29,692,440 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

