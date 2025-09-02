Alkermes plc $ALKS Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1,071.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 54.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Alkermes by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $103,654.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,206.72. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALKS. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group raised Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

Alkermes Price Performance

ALKS opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.27.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $390.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 23.15%.Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Alkermes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.030-1.210 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

