AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. $AB Stock Holdings Increased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. 19.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AB shares. Barclays increased their price target on AllianceBernstein from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.25 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

AllianceBernstein Stock Down 0.3%

AB opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.26. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $844.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.64 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 8.35%.The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.21%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

