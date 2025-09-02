AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF $SEPW Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPW – Free Report) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,832 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.49% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF by 103,950.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 32,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 21,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,647,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SEPW opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.42. The firm has a market cap of $65.88 million, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.47. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF has a 1 year low of $26.65 and a 1 year high of $31.02.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (SEPW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. SEPW was launched on Aug 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

