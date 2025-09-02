Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN Stock Holdings Decreased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth $33,000. SRH Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 95.0% during the first quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 363.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Allison Transmission by 32.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALSN opened at $87.35 on Tuesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $122.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 23.81%.The business had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Allison Transmission has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALSN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

