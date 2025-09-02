AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 11,331 Shares of Bumble Inc. $BMBL

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 67.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,331 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Bumble were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. RPD Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,940,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,382,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,630 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter worth $3,231,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter worth $1,196,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Bumble in the fourth quarter worth $2,042,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. Bumble Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $9.22. The stock has a market cap of $641.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.27. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 82.41%.The firm had revenue of $248.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Buzz Holdings L.P. Bcp sold 16,689,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $104,478,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 16,689,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $104,478,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,124,652 shares of company stock valued at $426,460,322 over the last three months. 15.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMBL. UBS Group upped their price target on Bumble from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Bumble from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Bumble from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bumble from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

