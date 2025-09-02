AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 2,079 Shares of Progyny, Inc. $PGNY

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,265,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $10,557,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $13,645,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $9,660,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,665,000 after buying an additional 552,066 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Progyny from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 price target on Progyny in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Progyny from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Leerink Partnrs raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised Progyny from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

Shares of PGNY opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.21.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). Progyny had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $332.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Progyny has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-1.780 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $59,037.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,451.84. This trade represents a 15.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $55,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,522.04. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

