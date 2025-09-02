AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 497 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. $NPK

AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $4,469,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 38,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 10,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of National Presto Industries stock opened at $104.78 on Tuesday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.80 and a 12 month high of $110.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.86. The stock has a market cap of $749.21 million, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

National Presto Industries ( NYSE:NPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The conglomerate reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 9.23%.The business had revenue of $120.45 million during the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

