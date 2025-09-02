AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 527 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. $PTGX

AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTGX. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 153.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 38.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Protagonist Therapeutics

In related news, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 10,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 83,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,360.76. This trade represents a 10.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 4,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,952.50. The trade was a 30.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,859 shares of company stock worth $4,257,877 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

PTGX stock opened at $59.05 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.31 and a 12 month high of $61.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.69 and its 200 day moving average is $49.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 84.36 and a beta of 2.22.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Protagonist Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PTGX

About Protagonist Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.