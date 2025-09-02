AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 5,438 Shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. $MEC

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) by 222.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Mayville Engineering were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 29.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 4.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 9,690.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mayville Engineering news, CEO Jagadeesh A. Reddy bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 146,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,767.10. The trade was a 5.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,400 shares of company stock worth $131,942. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MEC. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Mayville Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Mayville Engineering in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mayville Engineering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Mayville Engineering Price Performance

MEC opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $23.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

