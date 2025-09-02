AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 5,844 Shares of Peakstone Realty Trust $PKST

AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 216.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKST. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 26.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKST opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $467.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.76. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $16.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Peakstone Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -10.12%.

PKST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Peakstone Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Peakstone Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peakstone Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

