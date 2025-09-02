AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 9,671 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation $GLDD

AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 330.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,598 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLDD. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter worth $62,958,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,310,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,205,000 after purchasing an additional 981,652 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,121,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 705,159 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 501,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter valued at $3,960,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Down 2.3%

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $792.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 8.63%.The business had revenue of $193.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.70 million. Analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLDD. Wall Street Zen raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Zacks Research upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

