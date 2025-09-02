AlphaQuest LLC Acquires New Holdings in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. $NGS

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 4,293.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natural Gas Services Group

In related news, Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 20,000 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 413,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,850,017.50. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean K. Holley purchased 4,048 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.49 per share, with a total value of $99,135.52. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,048 shares in the company, valued at $99,135.52. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:NGS opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.23 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $29.74.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $41.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.87 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 7.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Natural Gas Services Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Natural Gas Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Natural Gas Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NGS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Natural Gas Services Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Natural Gas Services Group Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

