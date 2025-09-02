AlphaQuest LLC Acquires New Holdings in Red Violet, Inc. $RDVT

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Red Violet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 615,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,153,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Red Violet by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 52,130 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Red Violet by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Red Violet by 2,428.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 101,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Red Violet by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Red Violet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Red Violet in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Red Violet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVT opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average is $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $702.36 million, a P/E ratio of 83.73 and a beta of 1.72. Red Violet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.24.

Red Violet Profile

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

Featured Articles

