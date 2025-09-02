AlphaQuest LLC Boosts Stake in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in IonQ were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 18,566 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 4,683.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 54,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 53,200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 54.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 15.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 323,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

In other IonQ news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $2,078,100.00. Following the sale, the executive owned 552,592 shares in the company, valued at $25,518,698.56. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 17,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $733,793.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 537,880 shares in the company, valued at $22,203,686.40. The trade was a 3.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,209,626 shares of company stock worth $361,253,723. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

NYSE:IONQ opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. IonQ, Inc. has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $54.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 2.54.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.57). IonQ had a negative net margin of 885.21% and a negative return on equity of 67.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

