AlphaQuest LLC Boosts Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. $MMSI

AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 106,500.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 15,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $1,423,218.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,843.75. This represents a 38.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynne N. Ward sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $265,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,365.04. This represents a 18.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,014 shares of company stock worth $1,933,680 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 0.5%

MMSI opened at $90.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.37 and a 200 day moving average of $94.15. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.64. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.04 and a 12 month high of $111.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $382.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $112.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

