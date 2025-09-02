AlphaQuest LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Century Aluminum Company $CENX

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 177.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CENX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 19,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 540,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

CENX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Century Aluminum in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Century Aluminum stock opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. Century Aluminum Company has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.80.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.39). Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 4.94%.The firm had revenue of $628.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum Company will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Matt Aboud sold 12,027 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $279,868.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 62,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,446.03. The trade was a 16.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

