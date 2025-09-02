AlphaQuest LLC Buys 2,193 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 352.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Affirm by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,272,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,434 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Affirm by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,858,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,827 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Affirm by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,544,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657,074 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Affirm by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,279,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,998,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,917,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $88.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 680.51, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a current ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.09.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $876.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.94 million. Affirm had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Affirm has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Siphelele Jiyane sold 15,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,190,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 242,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,164,400. This represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 59,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $4,446,210.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 113,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,507,268. This trade represents a 34.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,128,938 shares of company stock valued at $89,217,029. 11.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFRM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Affirm to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.35.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

