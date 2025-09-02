AlphaQuest LLC Buys 2,572 Shares of Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 127.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,590,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,003 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 17.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,883,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,801,000 after acquiring an additional 877,162 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,510,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,894,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,756,000 after acquiring an additional 669,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,495,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Moderna from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Moderna from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on Moderna in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $26.00 target price on Moderna in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.88.

Moderna Trading Down 1.6%

Moderna stock opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $79.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.75. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.93.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.99) by $0.86. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 94.31%.The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.33) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Moderna has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.