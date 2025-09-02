AlphaQuest LLC Buys 4,485 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. $FORR

AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORR opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12. Forrester Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

