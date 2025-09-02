AlphaQuest LLC Buys 7,309 Shares of Sinclair, Inc. $SBGI

AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) by 720.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Sinclair were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Sinclair by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 17,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Sinclair by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sinclair by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 282,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sinclair from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Sinclair from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sinclair from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. Sinclair, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.19). Sinclair had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sinclair, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Sinclair’s payout ratio is 120.48%.

Sinclair Profile

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

