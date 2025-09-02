AlphaQuest LLC Buys New Position in Ameresco, Inc. $AMRC

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Bandera Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 125.2% during the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 734,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 408,257 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 69.6% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 968,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after acquiring an additional 397,326 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Ameresco in the first quarter worth $3,850,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ameresco by 97.7% in the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 516,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 255,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ameresco by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,159,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,230,000 after purchasing an additional 214,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.25.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.34%.The firm had revenue of $472.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Ameresco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price objective on Ameresco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Ameresco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

