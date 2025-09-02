AlphaQuest LLC Cuts Stake in Amalgamated Financial Corp. $AMAL

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 83.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,121 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 152,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 36,613 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 526,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after buying an additional 23,293 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $3,416,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amalgamated Financial

In other news, EVP Sean Searby sold 3,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $104,236.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,916.88. This trade represents a 28.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average of $29.97. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.02). Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 23.60%.The company had revenue of $82.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.52 million. On average, research analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

