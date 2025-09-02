AlphaQuest LLC Cuts Stake in Summit Midstream Partners, LP $SMC

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMC – Free Report) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Summit Midstream Partners were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMC. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 1,106.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. 42.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE SMC opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $432.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.21. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $45.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Summit Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $140.22 million for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 26.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

Featured Stories

