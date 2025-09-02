AlphaQuest LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in APi Group Corporation $APG

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its position in shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,634 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in APi Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of APi Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on APi Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on APi Group from $31.33 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

APi Group Trading Down 0.5%

APG opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 111.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.45. APi Group Corporation has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $36.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.78.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 3.35%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. APi Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at APi Group

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $3,346,850.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,348,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,873,598.23. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 205,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $7,243,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,968,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,798,205.08. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 589,843 shares of company stock valued at $20,694,672 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

