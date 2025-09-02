AlphaQuest LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $2,759,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $1,070,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $180.87 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 52-week low of $151.95 and a 52-week high of $365.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Insider Activity

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.50 by ($0.02). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, COO James Woys acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.94 per share, with a total value of $1,559,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 74,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,176.14. This trade represents a 15.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $107,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,719.94. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $216.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $373.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $364.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $272.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $270.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.91.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

