AlphaQuest LLC Cuts Stock Position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. $WOR

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its holdings in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WOR. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $70.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.23. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Worthington Enterprises Increases Dividend

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $317.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.96 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This is an increase from Worthington Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Worthington Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Featured Articles

