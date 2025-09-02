AlphaQuest LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. $CSTL

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 41.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 999,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,636,000 after buying an additional 134,645 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 70,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 20,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $35.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.53 million, a P/E ratio of -68.60 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.66. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.53 million. Castle Biosciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

