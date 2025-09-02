AlphaQuest LLC Has $117,000 Stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. $DRVN

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,141,000 after acquiring an additional 416,744 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,892,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 609,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after acquiring an additional 31,430 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,167,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 317,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 54,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRVN. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a positive return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $550.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Driven Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

