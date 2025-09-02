AlphaQuest LLC Has $122,000 Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. $PTON

AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,082.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 185,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $1,564,604.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 346,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,824.70. This represents a 34.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dion C. Sanders sold 113,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $863,270.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 988,357 shares of company stock worth $7,877,396 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTON opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.84. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 2.07.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $606.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Peloton Interactive has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial set a $11.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

