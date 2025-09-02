AlphaQuest LLC Has $123,000 Stock Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. $PCOR

AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, CRO Lawrence Joseph Stack sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $163,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 208,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,607,455.04. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J.G. Griffith sold 309,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $20,021,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,893,458 shares in the company, valued at $122,620,340.08. This trade represents a 14.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 664,449 shares of company stock valued at $43,235,011. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PCOR shares. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.06.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $69.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of -72.45 and a beta of 0.90. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.78 and a 12-month high of $88.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $323.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Procore Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

