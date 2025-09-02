AlphaQuest LLC Has $126,000 Position in PubMatic, Inc. $PUBM

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its stake in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,038 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,533,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,531,000 after buying an additional 84,317 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,077,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after buying an additional 179,951 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 683,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 436,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth about $3,963,000. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PubMatic

In other PubMatic news, General Counsel Andrew Woods sold 4,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $51,295.04. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 44,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,272.80. The trade was a 8.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $55,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 20,516 shares in the company, valued at $257,680.96. The trade was a 17.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 302,894 shares of company stock worth $3,491,564. Corporate insiders own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PUBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on PubMatic from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on PubMatic from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on PubMatic from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

PubMatic Stock Performance

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.84 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $17.74.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.77 million. PubMatic had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. PubMatic has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

