AlphaQuest LLC Has $132,000 Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. $NXST

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 75.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXST. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,162,000 after purchasing an additional 84,367 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brett Jenkins sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $100,802.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,044. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $146,907.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,715.25. The trade was a 12.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,291 shares of company stock worth $1,543,502 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXST. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $206.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

NXST stock opened at $204.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.95 and its 200-day moving average is $173.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.66 and a 1 year high of $223.36.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.63%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

