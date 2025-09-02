AlphaQuest LLC Increases Position in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. $COGT

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 134.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 18.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 58,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COGT. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

COGT stock opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $12.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.35.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Cogent Biosciences news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 2,777,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,003,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,030,762. This trade represents a 44.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

