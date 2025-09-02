AlphaQuest LLC Increases Stock Position in Talos Energy Inc. $TALO

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 1,238.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,523 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 360.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 2,601.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 571.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TALO. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

NYSE TALO opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.41.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $424.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.53 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

