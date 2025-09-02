AlphaQuest LLC Invests $110,000 in Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) $DJCO

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) (NASDAQ:DJCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DJCO. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) by 62.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) by 9.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) during the first quarter worth $1,254,000. RWWM Inc. grew its holdings in Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) by 2.7% during the first quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 325,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,432,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) alerts:

Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) stock opened at $467.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.58. Daily Journal Corp. has a 12-month low of $359.34 and a 12-month high of $602.00. The company has a market capitalization of $644.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 12.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.)

Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) ( NASDAQ:DJCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) had a return on equity of 30.90% and a net margin of 122.18%.The business had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.