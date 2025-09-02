AlphaQuest LLC Invests $121,000 in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. $GBCI

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,741 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 195,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,659,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $21,220,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $552,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

GBCI stock opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average is $43.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.82. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.76 and a twelve month high of $60.67.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 5.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Insider Activity at Glacier Bancorp

In related news, insider Lee Kenneth Groom sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $35,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,918 shares in the company, valued at $527,252.32. This represents a 6.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GBCI

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.