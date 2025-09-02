AlphaQuest LLC Invests $130,000 in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. $ALGS

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 2,073.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $375,000. 60.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of ALGS stock opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $46.80. The company has a market capitalization of $64.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.79.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.82. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,337.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.36 EPS for the current year.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

