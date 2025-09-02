AlphaQuest LLC Lowers Position in The Western Union Company $WU

AlphaQuest LLC cut its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WU. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Western Union by 14.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 128,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 16,402 shares during the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Western Union by 85.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 446,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 205,144 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Western Union by 29.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 145,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 33,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Western Union by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,175,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,913,000 after acquiring an additional 110,902 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WU has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $8.00 price target on Western Union and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Western Union from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Western Union from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Western Union in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.61.

Insider Activity at Western Union

In other news, CFO Matthew Cagwin acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $146,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 225,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,107.96. The trade was a 8.41% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Devin Mcgranahan purchased 176,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,498,230.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 913,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,752,431.25. This represents a 23.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Stock Performance

Western Union stock opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.64. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 66.11%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Western Union has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 35.61%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

