AlphaQuest LLC Lowers Stock Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BILL by 110.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,489,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,265,000 after buying an additional 1,309,337 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in BILL during the first quarter worth about $32,460,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in BILL by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,145,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,072,000 after buying an additional 532,726 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BILL by 23.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,490,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,308,000 after buying an additional 475,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in BILL by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,112,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,240,000 after buying an additional 421,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Trading Down 5.5%

NYSE BILL opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $100.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -290.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.40.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. BILL had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.520 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 27th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $80,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,298 shares in the company, valued at $420,734.50. The trade was a 16.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BILL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $88.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of BILL from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

