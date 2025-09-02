AlphaQuest LLC Lowers Stock Position in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

AlphaQuest LLC cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $812,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $3,867,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.47.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $65.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.28. The stock has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. Carrier Global Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.22 and a 1-year high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the sale, the director owned 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,209,840.20. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.